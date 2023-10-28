Is monogamy overrated?

In this thought-provoking episode, the Lifestyle team delves into the intricate dynamics of polygamy and monogamy, hosting three insightful guests to dissect the origins, implications, and contemporary manifestations of these diverse relationship models.

The discussion offers a nuanced exploration of the advantages and disadvantages of monogamy, while examining the evolving landscape of polygamous relationships within the context of modern society.

The episode commences with an exploration of the historical origins of monogamy, delving into its societal and cultural underpinnings, and highlighting the perceived benefits and limitations that come with this traditional relationship structure. The Lifestyle team engages in a stimulating dialogue, drawing upon diverse perspectives and personal anecdotes to shed light on the complexities of maintaining monogamous commitments in the modern era.