Ill health retirement: A retirement beyond one's control

Join digital journalist Kevin Maina in a compelling episode that delves into the intricate topic of ill health retirement. Kevin is joined by esteemed guests Martin Oluoch, the Head of Pensions at Britam Life Assurance Company Kenya Limited, and George Oyuga, the Director of Retirement Solutions at Kuza Asset Management Limited. Together, they not only explore the challenges of retirements influenced by health factors but also discuss various types of pension funds, considerations for early retirement, and emphasize the crucial importance of securing your future through thoughtful pension planning. Gain valuable insights into the dynamic landscape of retirement options and learn how to navigate the complexities of ensuring a secure and fulfilling future.