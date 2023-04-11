Ibrahim: The first black man to win the world’s oldest Marathon
On this episode Elias Makori, travels to Hawaii, to unravel the story of Ibrahim Hussein, the first black man and African, from Kenya to win the New York City marathon in 1987 and the Boston marathon in 1988. Jim Barahal is the president on the Honolulu marathon was greatly involved in Ibrahim’s career. In this story he shares the story of those early days
Join Elias Makori as he explores the world of athletics pushing the limits of performance. Welcome to the world of running.