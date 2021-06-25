I was auctioned 11 times

Samuel Kuria aka S.K BLue shares his entrepreneurial journey. What principles and philosophies he has learnt from his failures (auctioned 11 times) that set him up to run several companies under a private equity fund called Gold Avenue Africa, which includes a $64 million power plant?

Get ready to be provoked, inspired and encouraged.

Living Truthfully is a podcast that has authentic conversations about the realities of being an African man, discovering oneself, owning choices, building spirituality, parenting, navigating relationships, work and business and all that is life.