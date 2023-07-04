How 'Nation' journalists stumbled on the mass graves of Shakahola

It all started back in 2017, when Paul Mackenzie was arrested on charges of radicalization and 'teaching in an unregistered institution. Some parents in Malindi had raised concerns about him advocating for their children not to go to school. The alleged powerful preacher was later tried and acquitted in October 2021.

His name pops up again in the mainstream media this year for something far worse.

This is the story of how Farhiya Hussein and Jurgen Nambeka stumbled on the biggest story of the year.



