How East Africa's trio is tackling domestic violence
Although Africa is carrying the heaviest burden of domestic violence, countries in the Eastern Africa region are making progress in tackling the violence against men and women. Nine out of 19 global countries with the highest burden of domestic violence experienced by women are in the African continent. In this episode, we explore the achievements Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania have made in addressing domestic violence
