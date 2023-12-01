How climate change, terror and instabilities interlink

In this thought-provoking episode, host Steve Otieno engages in a compelling conversation with Dr. Solomon Dersso, Founding Director of Amani Africa Media and an esteemed expert in the fields of climate change, security, and conflict resolution. Together, they delve into the intricate web of connections between climate change, terrorism, and global instabilities.

Nation Reports is a podcast by Nation Media Group bringing various editorial stories to life. The weekly podcast offers an opportunity for listeners to interact with various reporters and journey with them as they unravel the biggest most emotive stories in our world today. produced and edited by Kevin Maina