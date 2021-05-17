Hostage relationships (Part 2)
In the second part of the conversation with Dr Oscar Githua, he explains the role of women's cycles and biology in how they choose their mates.
Living Truthfully is a podcast that has authentic conversations about the realities of being an African man, discovering oneself, owning choices, building spirituality, parenting, navigating relationships, work and business and all that is life.
It is hosted by Amani Maranga, an award-winning podcaster and communications specialist.