Honolulu Marathon’s Jonathan Cross reflects on challenges of securing elite Kenyan runners in the 1980s
In this episode, ELIAS MAKORI speaks with Jonathan Cross, the Elite Athletes Director at the Honolulu Marathon, on the challenges faced in the 1980s in fighting to secure Kenyan and African runners as marquee entries to the annually-run marathon in Hawaii, and how he made the big breakthrough.
Join Elias Makori as he explores the world of athletics pushing the limits of performance. Welcome to the world of running.