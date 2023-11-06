Simon Ritho: The challenges of being an expectant father

In this compelling episode esteemed Nation Media Group journalist Kevin Maina delves into the intricacies of impending fatherhood. Join us as we explore the personal journey of Simon Ritho, delving into the challenges, joys, and transformative experiences that come with preparing for fatherhood in today's fast-paced world. Hear firsthand accounts and valuable insights from Ritho as he navigates the emotional and practical complexities of this life-altering transition.