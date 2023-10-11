Navigating Gen Z Singlehood: The Pressures and Perks

Join hosts Mitchelle Namasaka, Jackie Macharia, and Esther Nyandoro as they delve into the world of Gen Z singlehood. In this engaging episode, they explore the various pressures faced by Gen Z individuals who are single, from societal expectations to family inquiries. They'll also shed light on the benefits and unique advantages of being single in today's fast-paced world.

Special guest Kevin Maina joins the conversation to share his personal experiences and insights. Together, they discuss the importance of self-discovery and personal growth during singlehood, the influence of dating apps and technology on modern relationships, and how Gen Z is redefining traditional notions of love and partnership.

Whether you're a part of Gen Z navigating the single life or interested in understanding the dynamics of this generation's approach to relationships, this podcast episode offers a balanced perspective on the pressures and pleasures of singlehood. Tune in for an enlightening and thought-provoking discussion.

WhatsApp Image 2023-03-11 at 12.07.02 Photo credit: Nation Media Group