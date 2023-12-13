Gender Representation At Climate Conferences

Join host Hellen Shikanda as she engages in an insightful conversation with Anne Tek, a Climate Justice Coordinator at Femnet. Anne, who recently attended COP 28 in Dubai as the representative advocating for women and young girls across Africa, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge on the pressing issue of climate justice in the region.

Nation Reports is a podcast by Nation Media Group bringing various editorial stories to life. The weekly podcast offers an opportunity for listeners to interact with various reporters and journey with them as they unravel the biggest most emotive stories in our world today. produced and edited by Kevin Maina