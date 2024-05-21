Gen Zs challenging stereotypes in modern society

Hosts Mitchelle Namasaka and Jackie Macharia dive deep into the pervasive issue of stereotypes. They are joined by special guest Joseph Maina, the host of Teen Republic, who brings his unique perspective on how stereotypes impact youth and media representation. Together, they explore personal stories, societal impacts, and strategies for breaking down these harmful barriers. Tune in to discover how we can all contribute to a more inclusive and understanding world. This is an enlightening conversation you won't want to miss!