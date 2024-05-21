Gen Zs challenging stereotypes in modern society
Hosts Mitchelle Namasaka and Jackie Macharia dive deep into the pervasive issue of stereotypes. They are joined by special guest Joseph Maina, the host of Teen Republic, who brings his unique perspective on how stereotypes impact youth and media representation. Together, they explore personal stories, societal impacts, and strategies for breaking down these harmful barriers. Tune in to discover how we can all contribute to a more inclusive and understanding world. This is an enlightening conversation you won't want to miss!
Speaking of Gen Z brings you entertaining but meaningful conversations about a generation that is trying to navigate through adulthood. Join hosts Michelle, Jackie and Esther as they unravel all things Gen Z. Produced by Kevin Maina.