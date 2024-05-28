Finance bill 2024: The tax policy perspective

In Nov 2023, the National Assembly Finance & Planning tabled its report on the draft National Tax Policy. Ever since, we have seen the medium-term revenue strategy 24/25 -26/27. The two documents are designed to chart a path towards a coherent & stable tax regime in Kenya. How is finance bill 2024 positioned within the context of the two documents? A step in the right direction or receding strides already made? This episode we delve deeper in the conversation with Edna Gitachu, Tax Lead, PWC Kenya.