Esther Kazungu
On this episode of Mavericks, we delved into the incredible journey of Esther Kazungu, a former video journalist who has transitioned into a full-time content creator and activist. Her story is a testament to the transformative power of humor and creativity in addressing serious political issues.
Esther Kazungu's story is a powerful testament to the influence of humor in breaking down barriers, fostering understanding, and holding politicians accountable. It exemplifies how social media shapes public opinion and promotes change.