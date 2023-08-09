Demystifying Taxes: Unraveling the Secrets to Understanding Taxation
In this enlightening episode, we delve into the complex world of taxes, breaking down the intricate concepts and demystifying the often perplexing aspects of taxation. Unraveling the secrets behind the tax system and equip you with the knowledge to make informed financial decisions. Tune in to empower yourself with the insights needed to confidently navigate the realm of taxation.
FiLit is an audio-visual podcast that seeks to provide a platform for Financial Literacy and Personal Finance. The Podcast hosts guests who discuss debt management, savings, investment opportunities, planning for retirement, tax education and many more topics that revolve around prudence with money and growing wealth. This weekly podcast is hosted by Brian George, Business Journalist at Nation Media Group. Produced and edited by Kevin Maina.