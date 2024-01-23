Dear Dad, this is how your absence affected me
These women write letters heavily blotted with the ink of longing, disappointment, strength and resilience, are their way of releasing pent-up emotions, and expressing the pain that remains deeply etched in their souls.
They talk about the confusion, silent tears, lack of confidence and numerous failed attempts to fill the gap left by the people who were supposed to be their heroes, role models and protectors.
