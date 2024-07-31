In this insightful episode, hosts Mitchell Namasaka, Jackie Macharia, and Esther Nyandoro dive into the challenging dynamics of dealing with toxic family members. They share real-life examples of ignorant and toxic behaviors that can strain family relationships. The trio offers practical advice and effective strategies for navigating these difficult situations with grace and resilience. Learn how to set boundaries, communicate effectively, and maintain your mental well-being. Tune in for a candid discussion aimed at empowering you to foster healthier family interactions.