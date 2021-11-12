Dealing with Isolation - Feat. Fareed Khimani
In this episode, Fareed Khimani shares his experience with isolation during Covid-19.
The world is in an uncertain place and everyone is dealing with unprecedented times.
Listen, share and feedback!
Living Truthfully is a podcast that has authentic conversations about the realities of being an African man, discovering oneself, owning choices, building spirituality, parenting, navigating relationships, work and business and all that is life.
It is hosted by Amani Maranga, an award-winning podcaster and communications specialist.