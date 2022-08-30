Daily Politics: Supreme Court expectations and Sakaja’s hasty orders

Nation Media Group Editors Oliver Mathenge and Patrick Lang’at take a look at the day’s politics.

In this episode, they preview the Supreme Court hearings on the presidential petition and weigh in on the “too soon” orders by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Daily Politics is a podcast on the the ins and outs of Kenyan politics. Edited and Produced by Kevin Maina.