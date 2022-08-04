Daily Politics: Ruto’s latest complaints and Uhuru’s development projects campaign

Nation Media Group Editors Roselyne Obala, Oliver Mathenge, and Ndung’u Guchu take a look at the day’s politics.

In this episode, they examine the claims on chiefs made by UDA presidential candidate William Ruto and Uhuru’s charm offensive for Azimio la Umoja through development projects.

Daily Politics is a podcast on the the ins and outs of Kenyan politics. Edited and Produced by Kevin Maina.