Daily Politics: Ruto, Raila final pitches, Uhuru’s rumoured Sagana 4 and IEBC preparedness

Nation Media Group Editors Roselyne Obala and Oliver Mathenge take a look at the day’s politics.

In this episode, they preview the final rallies by the leading presidential candidates scheduled for Saturday, President Uhuru’s likely visit to Mt Kenya to campaign for Azimi la Umoja and IEBC’s preparedness.

Daily Politics is a podcast on the the ins and outs of Kenyan politics. Edited and Produced by Kevin Maina.