Daily Politics: Party lists as rewards, Raila’s Form 34s’ beef and UhuRuto messy divorce

Nation Media Group Editors Roselyne Obala, Oliver Mathenge, and Ndung’u Guchu take a look at the day’s politics.

In this episode, they look at the recently published party lists and how they are used to award relatives and friends, what IEBC needs to do on Raila Odinga’s complaint on Forms 34s, and the escalating war of words between Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto.

Daily Politics is a podcast on the the ins and outs of Kenyan politics. Edited and Produced by Kevin Maina. To get more of NMG's political coverage, follow the Kenya Elections page here and subscribe to the Political Cycle & Elections newsletters here.