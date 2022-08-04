Daily Politics: Last opinion polls, Uhuru’s Kisumu goodies and IEBC preparedness

Nation Media Group Editors Roselyne Obala, Oliver Mathenge, and Ndung’u Guchu take a look at the day’s politics.

In this episode, they look at the final opinion polls ahead of the August 9 elections, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s goodies delivered in Kisumu and how the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is fairing on election preparations.

Daily Politics is a podcast on the the ins and outs of Kenyan politics. Edited and Produced by Kevin Maina.