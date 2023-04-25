Corporal punishment: How far is too far?
In recent months cases of injured students as a result of being canned by their teachers have risen in schools. Under the Kenyan law, corporal punishment is illegal. On this episode the trio recount their elementary and high school experiences with toxic teachers and how that shaped their lives.
Speaking of Gen Z brings you entertaining but meaningful conversations about a generation that is trying to navigate through adulthood. Join hosts Michelle, Jackie and Esther as they unravel all things Gen Z. Produced by Kevin Maina.