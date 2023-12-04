Climate Justice at COP28: Navigating the Path to a Sustainable Future

Yamide Dagnet is the director for Climate Justice. She has deep, multiregional expertise on climate justice and experience in the private, nonprofit, and public sectors. Prior to joining Open Society, Dagnet served as the director of Climate Negotiations at the World Resources Institute in Washington, D.C., focusing on the equitable implementation of the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.





From the sidelines of COP28 nation Report's reporter Hellen Shikanda speaks to Yamide Dagnet and begins by exploring the question of what is Climate Justice.



