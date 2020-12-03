Chapter 2 - Bogonko Bosire: Twisted genius

Bogonko Bosire self proclaimed that he “owned the news and gossip”. He was an exceptional writer, hired by French news agency AFP during his third year of college, and went on to establish a notorious blog. While his writing and intellect were exceptional, his social skills were...peculiar.

In this episode we delve deeper into his world. A man who defied societal norms by wearing whatever pleased him, like women’s skinny jeans, and dealing in taboo subjects.

He was a walking contradiction.