Career driven

Jobs will more often than not be definitive enablers to individuals financial outcomes and goals. However, navigating careers isn't a straight line; transfers, redundancies, boredom and dissatisfaction always lurk in the shadows. Careers coach Liz Uimbia speaks on navigating a topsy-turvy careers world

Make Money, is a podcast series from Business Daily Africa unravels ways to be financially savvy. This is Season 2, where we’ll be sharing practical tips and advice on how to increase your income, build wealth, and achieve financial freedom in Kenya. Whether you’re just starting out or a seasoned investor, we’ve got something for everyone. Our guests will be experts in their fields, sharing their insights and strategies for success. We’ll also feature inspiring stories of people achieving financial independence, showing you that making money and creating the life you want is possible.