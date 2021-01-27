Bogonko Bosire: Chapter 8 - The aftermath

We update the audience on the state of Bogonko Bosire’s family. His disappearance has adversely affected his kin - his mother has been diagnosed with hypertension, and is frequently hospitalised, which requires costly monthly medication.

His father went into depression a couple years later which led to a schizophrenia and dementia diagnosis. His siblings are tasked to care for their parents while dealing with their father’s constant demands that they produce his beloved Bogonko.

It’s been seven years since the blogger disappeared. According to Kenyan law, he can be declared legally dead and a certificate of death produced.