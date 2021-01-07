Audio
Bogonko Bosire: Chapter 6 - Bungled search
There was no strategy employed in the search for Bogonko.
The family reported the his disappearance to the Industrial Area Police station. The detectives at Industrial Area gave the impression that they were committed to doing their very best to find the journalist.
On the other hand, Bogonko’s friends expected that his connection to the powers that be meant that he would be found. Crucial time that could have been used in strategising the search was spent pressuring the police and Dennis Itumbi to produce him.