Bogonko Bosire: Chapter 4 - You're a source or a target

Jackal News, which Bogonko Bosire founded in 2011, became an alternative source of news away from local mainstream sites. Over time, it gained substantial following which bolstered Bogonko’s claim of owning the news and gossip too.

While running the blog, Bogonko’s drinking took a turn for the worse. In this episode we scrutinise Bogonko’s final year at Jackal News while tackling a subject that affects many journalists in Kenya- alcoholism. We interrogate if alcoholism could have contributed to a forced disappearance.