Beating the odds: Understanding congenital heart disease
In this enlightening episode, we delve into the intricate world of congenital heart disease. Pauline Ongaji hosts Ruth Ngwaro, a person who has lived with congenital heart disease as she explores the complexities, challenges, and triumphs faced by individuals born with CHD according to her own personal experiences. From understanding the various types and severity of congenital heart disease to discussing advancements in diagnosis and treatment.
Nation Reports is a podcast by Nation Media Group bringing various editorial stories to life. The weekly podcast offers an opportunity for listeners to interact with various reporters and journey with them as they unravel the biggest most emotive stories in our world today. produced and edited by Kevin Maina