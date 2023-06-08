'I found out my boyfriend was married and had kids, after dating for 2 years'
In this episode, we feature a millennial who opens up about a past heartbreak.
After two years of being in a solid relationship, Amina found out that her boyfriend was married and was a father of two. In this episode, she reflects on the past pain while valuable insights on what to look out for when getting into a new relationship and lessons she wished she learned before getting into that relationship.
Speaking of Gen Z brings you entertaining but meaningful conversations about a generation that is trying to navigate through adulthood. Join hosts Michelle, Jackie and Esther as they unravel all things Gen Z. Produced by Kevin Maina.