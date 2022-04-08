Endo-warrior who endured pain for 9 years without answers
Esther is an endo-warrior. It took years before she got the correct diagnosis of endometriosis. People around her dismissed her pain as normal, yet, every menstrual cycle was a nightmare. Our expert, Dr Charles Muteshi explains that no period pain is normal and girls of the reproductive age should seek medical attention. Esther shared her story with us for the Nation Health podcast.
