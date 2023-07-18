Happening Now: Maandamano live updates: Opposition protests enter day 2
Debt Management
It is said a debt is like a loaded gun, whichever direction you point it and shoot, it can benefit or harm you. With a huge number of creditors in the market, Kenyans have found themselves in a lot of debt-related drama with many ending up being negatively listed with the dreaded Credit Reference Bureau. However, not all debt is bad, CPA Peter Ndirangu explained to Brian George on Filit Podcast.
FiLit is an audio-visual podcast that seeks to provide a platform for Financial Literacy and Personal Finance. The Podcast hosts guests who discuss debt management, savings, investment opportunities, planning for retirement, tax education and many more topics that revolve around prudence with money and growing wealth. This weekly podcast is hosted by Brian George, Business Journalist at Nation Media Group. Produced and edited by Kevin Maina.