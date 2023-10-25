'After two years I found out that my son was not biologically mine'

In this gripping episode of 'Speaking of Gen Z,' hosts Jackie Macharia and Mitchelle Namasaka dive deep into the complex and emotional tale of betrayal and deception. Our special guest shares a heart-wrenching story of how he was led to believe, for two long years, that he had a son, only to discover the shocking truth that the child was not his own. Join us as we explore the twists and turns of this personal journey, shedding light on the challenges and uncertainties faced by many in the world of relationships and paternity.