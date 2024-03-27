Swiss man pleads guilty to collecting blood from athletes under guise of doing research
A 29-year-old Swiss man who pleaded guilty to collecting blood samples from Kenyan athletes under the guise of conducting research without a permit has been jailed for three years and 10 months with an alternative fine of Sh400,000, while his Kenyan counterpart was released on bail by a court in Iten.
Basile Samuel David Morellon was allegedly found drawing blood samples from athletes in Iten without a licence from the National Commission for Scientific Technology and Innovation.