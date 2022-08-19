You will lose seat, Jubilee warns MPs eyeing Ruto camp
Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni has asked Azimio coalition members to stay put and stop migrating to other parties or risk losing their elected seats.
According to Mr Kioni, migrating from one party to another is enough grounds for any voter to challenge their stay in office. He also noted that shifting now doesn't have an effect on the House majorities.
Mr Kioni also urged the independent leaders to remain independent without showing allegiance to either party as they also risk losing their seats.