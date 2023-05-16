Yesu wa Tongaren's 'triumphant entry' after release from jail

Lukhokwe village witnessed a scene of jubilation as Eliud Wekesa, the self-proclaimed ‘Yesu wa Tongaren’, returned home after a short stay in the cold cells of Bungoma police station.

Mr Wekesa, the leader of the New Jerusalem Church, had been held for five days while detectives investigated various allegations against him, including involvement in cult activities.

He walked out of court a free man after the prosecution said they have no evidence against him.

Mr Wekesa was accused of running a religious cult in Tongaren, purporting to be Jesus Christ, teaching radical ideologies to his followers, some of whom are minors, as well as practising and promoting money laundering.

He was accompanied back home by area Member of Parliament (MP) John Chikati and his group of 'disciples'.