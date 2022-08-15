William ruto declared President-elect
Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair Wafula Chebukati has declared DP William Ruto Kenya's President elect.
Mr Ruto was declared the winner of a closely fought election after garnering 50.49% of the vote against Raila Odinga's 48.85%.
The announcement at the Bomas of Kenya auditorium, which comes six days after Kenyans went to the ballot, was followed by jubilation from the Kenya Kwanza camp. There was also audible disgruntlement from the Azimio camp.