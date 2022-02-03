Why these Kilifi residents rue working for salt companies
Under the blistering coastal sun, Bahati Kahindi emerges from a palm fronds-thatched hut, her makeshift home on the family’s farm in the Bundasaga area of Kilifi County.
The 45-year-old is with her young son, who helps her with farm chores when not in school, considering her health status.
Bahati is ailing. This former salt company labourer is suffering from a strange illness that has seen her lips peel and change colour, her gums redden, and her teeth erode.