Which way Wetang'ula? Speaker delays formation of key House team amid stalemate

By David Mwere

Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has delayed the formation of the House Business Committee (HBC) until he rules on who is leader of majority, coming amid Azimio and Kenya Kwanza wrangles over the key position.

While presiding over National Assembly proceedings on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Wetang'ula said he needed time to retreat and make a reasoned ruling.

The power struggle between Raila Odinga-led Azimio and President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza factions have sucked in Mr Wetang'ula as ruling party's camp keen to have him rule in their favour.

It was widely expected that the first business of the National Assembly, which held its first official sitting today, would be to form the HBC. House leaders sit on the HBC, which schedules business to be transacted, hence the urgency to settle the row.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah (Kenya Kwanza) and his Ugunja colleague Opiyo Wandayi (Azimio) are tussling over the majority leader post.