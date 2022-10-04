Happening Now: National Assembly holds first plenary sitting
Which way Wetang'ula? Speaker delays formation of key House team amid stalemate
By David Mwere
Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has delayed the formation of the House Business Committee (HBC) until he rules on who is leader of majority, coming amid Azimio and Kenya Kwanza wrangles over the key position.
While presiding over National Assembly proceedings on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Wetang'ula said he needed time to retreat and make a reasoned ruling.
The power struggle between Raila Odinga-led Azimio and President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza factions have sucked in Mr Wetang'ula as ruling party's camp keen to have him rule in their favour.
It was widely expected that the first business of the National Assembly, which held its first official sitting today, would be to form the HBC. House leaders sit on the HBC, which schedules business to be transacted, hence the urgency to settle the row.
Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah (Kenya Kwanza) and his Ugunja colleague Opiyo Wandayi (Azimio) are tussling over the majority leader post.
Mr Wetang’ula has previously indicated that he will rule on the matter if brought to his attention. While addressing the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting in Naivasha, Dr Ruto said his coalition is the majority in the National Assembly. Article 108 of the Constitution states the leader of the majority party shall be the person who is the leader in the House of the largest party or coalition of parties. It adds that the leader of minority party shall be the leader in the House of the second largest party or coalition of parties.