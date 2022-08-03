Wetang'ula: Our final rally will be in CBD if blocked from Nyayo

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang'ula has announced that Kenya Kwanza will hold it's final rally at the heart of Nairobi central business district if denied access to Nyayo National Stadium.

The Bungoma Senator said that they have already identified a section on Kenyatta Avenue where the rally will take place.

Mr Wetang'ula made the declarations directly addressing Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i claiming that it was an official notice of intent to hold a public gathering in the Nairobi town center.

“We tell Matiang’i and his team, if you do not open up Nyayo Stadium, we will hold Willam Ruto’s final rally at Kenyatta Avenue Nairobi. That is a notice we have tendered and as a senior lawyer, I can tell you all you require is a notice, we don’t need your permission” said Mr Wetang'ula.

"We shall hold the meeting at the junction of Kenyatta Avenue and Moi Avenue and we will fill the streets" he added.