Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi gets clergy’s blessings for top city job

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi who is eyeing Nairobi gubernatorial seat has received blessings from Nairobi Clergy led by their chairman Bishop Hudson Ndedwa. Bishops of various churches who gathered at United Kenya Club, Nairobi, said they hope to elect a leader who will serve the interest of the people. “We have walked with Wanyonyi and we know that God's blessings are upon him. We bless him today and release him in Jesus name to win in the August General Election,” said Bishop Ndedwa.