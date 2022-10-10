We will reward Kenya Kwanza loyalists before newcomers -DP Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hinted that "Johnny-come-lately" in the Kenya Kwanza administration will be rewarded after the coalition's founders.

In reference to Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula who was present, the country’s second in command who was speaking on Sunday in Koilel, Uasin Gishu County, alluded that positions are given based on one’s contribution to Kenya Kwanza victory in the August 9 General Election.