We will generate electricity from Nairobi garbage waste, Ruto says
President William Ruto today announced plans to turn Nairobi's vast garbage heaps into energy.
Speaking during a groundbreaking ceremony for 6,704 Affordable Housing units in Starehe, Dr Ruto said there’s progress in the procurement process of the grand project that seeks to power Nairobi through waste recycling.
He added that his administration will work with the county government to actualize the ambitious project.
"It is a project I am committed to, the national government will support the county government of Nairobi to actualize the project even as we work with other counties across Kenya," he said.