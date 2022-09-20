We found love in a hopeless place...the rehab

By Kalume Kazungu

As teenagers, living on Lamu Island, Babli Shee Athman, 26, and Khadija Mohamed Shebwana, 30, chose the wrong path of drugs and alcoholism. Excessive drinking and indulgence in heroin, cocaine and bhang became a lifestyle that cemented their relationship with fellow drug users.

And for more than 15 years, the lovebirds have been battling addiction, often finding it difficult to separate reality from fantasy.

But their salvation came in form of a residential treatment centre at the Lamu King Fahd County Hospital. It was while confined at the centre that the embers of love first sparked and interestingly, greatly helped shape their lives.