We didn't tell residents to kill suspects, says police boss after viral video

Nakuru County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo has defended the Bondeni police station boss over claims that he encouraged young people to take the law into their own hands during a recent security meeting.

Bondeni Police Station Commander (OCS) Gemenet Kimutai was captured in a viral video saying: “If a criminal is not peaceful, assault them as you wait for the police. If they have done something dangerous or stabbed someone and the incident is still fresh, kill that person. That is the proper interpretation of the law,”