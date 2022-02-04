Wavinya Ndeti resigns from CAS job to focus on politics

Transport and Infrastructure Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Wavinya Ndeti has become the second member of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet to resign and focus on political campaigns. In her Friday announcement at Transcom House, the Ministry's headquarters, Ms Ndeti said she wants to concentrate on gunning for the Machakos gubernatorial seat. “I wish to inform you that pursuant to the provisions of section 43 (5) of the Elections Act, 2011 that require those holding public offices and who wish to contest for any elective post in the forthcoming August 9, 2022 General Election to resign as a prerequisite for qualification, I have henceforth tendered my resignation from office of Chief Administrative Secretary effective today February 4, 2022,” she said.