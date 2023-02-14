WATCH: The moment Senator Karen Nyamu was ejected from chambers over 'inappropriate dressing'

By Hilary Kimuyu

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu was on Tuesday afternoon thrown out of Senate chambers for wearing a sleeveless top, which is not allowed under parliamentary rules.

This was preceded by a heated debate after Migori Senator Eddy Oketch petitioned Speaker Amason Kingi over his colleague's dress code, which he reckoned had brought disrepute to the House.

“I am really getting concerned with the kind of leadership that the majority side is showing this House. We are watering down the essence of Parliament,” he said.

Speaker Kingi then kicked her out of Senate chambers after giving his ruling on her dress code.